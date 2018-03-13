Kamwendo, Kanyenda return to Nomads training

Be Forward Wanderers veterans Joseph Kamwendo and Esau Kanyenda have returned to the team’s training ahead of the 2018 soccer season.

Kanyenda was the first one to return to Wanderers’ training just two weeks after tendering his resignation letter following an alleged verbal fight with Kamwendo over captaincy issues.

Kanyenda’s resignation from the club forced the technical panel to replace Kamwendo with Alfred Manyozo Jnr as the team’s captain, a decision that angered the former Caps United and Orlando Pirates midfielder hence he quit.

However, the duo were called for a hearing last week where a decision was reached to see the duo back in training ahead of the new season.

And on Tuesday, Kamwendo joined the rest of Wanderers players in training.

He is likely to be part of the team which will travel to Balaka for a preseason match against Mafco on Saturday.