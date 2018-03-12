Queen Elizabeth’s cousin jets in

Prince Richard, a cousin to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, is in the country on an official visit.

Prince Richard who will be in the country for four days has landed today through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Prince, who is also The Duke of Gloucester, was welcomed in the country by Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Emmanuel Fabiano.

The British High Commission to Malawi said last week that the duke’s visit will shine a spotlight on the progress the UK and Malawi are making together in fighting local and global challenges.

“He will start his visit by celebrating a “Commonwealth Big Lunch” with stakeholders in the education sector and 100 schoolgirls who are beneficiaries of the UK’s investments in Girls education,” the embassy said.

Among other activities, the Royal Highness will travel to Kasungu to see a UK Aid-funded project that supports climate change-affected communities to recover their agricultural systems and he will as well unveil Malawi’s dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy – Chimaliro Forest.

The Duke will also travel to Liwonde National Park to see the significant achievements that Malawi has made with UK support in its fight against illegal wildlife trading. As patron of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, he will join their 10 year anniversary celebrations.