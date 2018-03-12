NGO bails out Police Secondary School

A non-profit organization called Amitofo Care Center on Saturday donated 80 steel beds to Police Secondary School.

Speaking when presenting the donation at Police Secondary School in Zomba district, Human Resource Officer for Amitofo Care Center Blessings Njunga said his organization was touched after learning of fire that gutted down boys’ hostel at the school hence the donation.

He said the donation will reduce the challenge faced by the students at the school.

He therefore asked other well-wishers to come in and assist the school which is struggling to reconstruct the hostel.

Njunga also urged the students to leave their challenges aside and concentrate on their studies as education is a key to success.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Hannings Mlotha who is also board member for Police Secondary School thanked Amitofo Care Center for the timely donation.

He said accommodation has been a challenge at the school following the fire that gutted down the boys hostel and the donation will really change the lives of the students.

He then called on the students to take good care of the beds so that they should last long and benefit students who are yet to come to the school.

And in his remarks, Headmaster of the School Alexander Sinto assured the donors and the general public that school management will take a good care of the desks.

Amitofo Care Center is a non-profit making organization that aims at relieving the plight of vulnerable and less privileged children.