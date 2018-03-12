Mlenga Mvula wants Nomads to revert to blue

The Judiciary Spokesperson is vying for the position of General Secretary at Be Forward Wanderers and has vowed that the club will return to its traditional blue and white colours.

Mlenga Mvula made the sentiments at Kanjedza Primary School on Sunday where he officially launched his manifesto in readiness for the March 25 executive polls at Lali Lubani.

Mvula said it was absurd for the current executive committee to change the team’s colours to orange and black just to appease the sponsors.

“Why should we change our traditional colours? If Be Forward decides to sponsor Chelsea, do you think they will force the English club to abandon its traditional colours in favour of orange and black colours? I will make sure that we revert to our traditional colours once the Nomads vote for me as the General Secretary.

“Let me assure every Nomad out there that Be Forward cannot leave just because we are using our traditional colours so once I ascend to this position, we will go back to where we belong,” he said.

Mvula also blasted the current executive committee for failing to reveal details of the sponsorship deal between the club and Be Forward.

“There is only one person who knows the details of the sponsorship agreement with Be Forward and this is not acceptable because the club has millions of supporters and they deserve to know details in the sponsorship agreement not only one individual,” he said.

Mvula is likely to face the incumbent General Secretary Mike Butao.

The polls will be held at Wanderers club house in Blantyre.