Simama top 4 bonanza on the cards

Football lovers this weekend will be heading to Karonga Stadium where four teams will battle it out in Simama Top Four Bonanza.

According to a draw that took place on Thursday, Rumphi Pirates will play Chilumba Barracks before Karonga face Bolero United today.

On Sunday, the winners of the two games will meet in the finals and the losers will fight for the third place.

Speaking on Thursday, vice chairperson for Northern Region Football League who is also a competition chairman Felix Mbonekela Msiska said all is set and they are expecting more entertainment this weekend at Karonga Stadium.

He said the bonanza is the first of its kind and it will help Karonga United prepare for the 2018 Super League.

“Karonga should not be relegated from Super League. Let me assure you that the bonanza will help a lot especially to Karonga United to recruit more talented players from the teams participating in the bonanza,” said Msiska.

Coach for Bolero United Patrick Nyirenda said the team is ready for the bonanza and they want to win the cup.

He added that the competition will assist them to prepare for the Simama League which they hope to win after finishing third last season.