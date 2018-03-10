Referee arrested for killing player

Police in Chikwawa have arrested referee McKnight Nyekheya for killing a player in Thyolo.

Nyekheya, 28, is suspected to have hit to death a yet-to-be identified player whose team, Billiat FC, was baying for the referee’s blood.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the incident occurred on Wednesday at Chilengo School Ground in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka during a match between Billiat and Chilengo.

“In that game, which was in a one-one affair, referee Nyekheya disallowed a penalty which prompted Billiat players to vent their anger on him.

“In the ensuing chaos, the referee escaped and sought refuge in the nearby house,” He said.

Billiat players, however, went after the referee and smoked him out in utter frustration.

The referee picked up a stick and assaulted one player before he vanished into the maize field.

The assaulted player died on arrival at the hospital. Following the development, angry villagers and Billiat players descended on the suspect’s home at Makhomo Village and set his house ablaze.

They went on killing all livestock and demolishing the house belonging to the suspect’s parents.

The mob further trekked to the suspect’s business place at Mkhate Trading Centre in Chikwawa and looted items which, among others, include a refrigerator, home theatre, mattress and 4 duvet covers.

Nyekheya turned himself over to Nchalo Police Post from where he was transferred to Chikwawa Police Station. He is facing a murder charge.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the villagers who demolished the houses and looted the suspect’s property.

Nyekheya comes from Makhomo village in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka in Thyolo District.