MACRA under ACB scrutiny

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has disclosed that it is investigating alleged corruption dealings at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Confirming the development, ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said Malawi graft busting body is probing reports of corrupt dealings at the country’s communications regulatory body.

Ndala added that the body is currently tracing people involved in the corrupt dealings at MACRA.

“We are still investigating and we are not yet done and at this level no specific individuals are being targeted,” said Ndala.

MACRA is reported to have carried out dubious deals that were used to siphon money from the body.

Among the deals include dubious awarding of two contracts worth K23 million to companies belonging to relations of MACRA Director General Godfrey Itaye’s for the purchase of computers, printers and Led TVs.

The ACB is also to probe a K135 million deal for printing of calendars at Fattani Printers.

Itaye is also reported to have had a hand in suspected dubious purchase of Consolidated ICT Regulatory Management Systems (Cirms) machine, widely known as the ‘spy’ machine.