Chief declares Nkhatabay free LGBTI zone

Senior Chief Mkumbira of Nkhatabay district has declared his area a free zone to Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Mkumbira disclosed that he “accepted” that LGBTI people exist in the country and in Nkhatabay in particular hence the decision.

The traditional leader has since disclosed that over 600 LGBTI people living in his area are free to interact in the society.

Meanwhile, Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has commended the chief for the development in his area.

CHRR Executive Director Timothy Mtambo said the chief understands that people are different.

“It’s quite commendable, that is what leadership is all about, to accept that you have children and all children cannot be the same,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo has since urged other chiefs to embrace Mkumbira’s gesture.