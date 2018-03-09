First Lady launches strategy to fight child marriages

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has launched a national strategy aimed at ending child marriages in the country.

The launch was held at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe during the commemoration of 2018 International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Speaking during the event, Mutharika said she will continue fighting against child marriages and gender based violence until girls and women live freely in the country.

She noted that the country cannot develop if women are excluded in various activities.

She therefore said it’s now time to empower women and girls so that they should remain at school to achieve their goals.

In her remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose said transforming girls and women’s lives is part of her organization’s aims.

Jose added that they will continue supporting Malawi in the fight against child marriages more especially to girls under the age of 18.

She further urged community leaders, journalists, civil society, parents and guardians to exercise their power and report issues based on human rights violence so that appropriate action must be taken.

On her part, chairperson of non-governmental organizations gender coordination network Emma Kaliya expressed worry over the increase of gender based violence in the country.

She therefore commended efforts among women to stop abusing fellow women in any other circumstances.

Kaliya concluded by saying that it is now time to abolish beliefs that encourages discrimination amongst girls and women.

International Women’s Day is commemorated on 8th March every year and the day highlights the strength among women and girls all over the world, demonstrating the power of speaking with one voice as they call for opportunity and accountability.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme of ” Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Girl’s and Women’s Lives.

The theme captured the vibrant life of the women activists whose passion and commitment have won women’s rights over the generations and successfully brought change.