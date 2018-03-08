Chess champion Chiletso Chipanga back home

Malawi’s National Chess Champion Chiletso Chipanga arrived back home on Wednesday from Zambia where he conquered the Africa Amateur Chess Tournament.

Chipanga was initially expected to jet in on Tuesday afternoon but failed to do so due to flight complications.

He however made it on Wednesday, landing at the Kamuzu International Airport around 2 o’clock in the morning.

Despite coming at an odd hour, some members of the Chess fraternity, especially those from the central region, braved the night to accord the champion a hero’s welcome.

Speaking of his triumph, Chipanga said he was full of confidence prior to the tournament.

“I had prepared well and was confident of winning the tourney. As Malawi, we had suffered enough at the hands of Zambian opposition right here at home, so I actually targeted something similar in their country and am so glad I did it,” said Chipanga.

The gold medallist who by virtue of his victory has booked a ticket to the upcoming World Amateur Chess Tourney in Italy, doesn’t seem done just yet.

“The way the chess fraternity has welcomed me, has further encouraged me to dream bigger and win the global prize in Italy. The good thing is I will face players I don’t know and they too do not know my game, so it will be an open battle,” he said.

Chipanga swept aside 9 contestants on his way to glory, in a contest that had 7 competing nations.

The chess candidate master, travelled to Zambia by road but came back flying courtesy of Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) Executive Committee member Susan Namangale and CBR Tours and Travel who partnered to sponsors his air ticket.

A cocktail party to celebrate Chipanga’s success will be held in Blantyre on Saturday, two days after his 30th birthday.