Devotion: Behold

2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

Things of God may not appeal to the human senses. If you walk by human senses you miss the way. In the opening scripture above we are told that any person who is born again is a new creation. You must therefore see it that way. The word translated Behold above is Greek word “idou” and it means to see or look. Its not a physical look but spiritual.

Senses may tell you that you are the same old wretched failure coming from unknowm and obscure background, but if you see spiritually, you will appreciate that you are a new person in Christ Jesus, blessed with all spiritual blessings( Ephesian 1:3) born in Zion and having no limitations.

You should see yourself as born in the family of the King of the universe. See yourself as the heir of the universe and that will change your approach and mentality to things.

See yourself as a righteous person in Christ Jesus (2 Cor 5:21) and that will make you live a sin free life. Many walk by senses and have seen themselves as sinners and that makes them close to sin, if only they behold it differently, they will see themselves as righteous and will live as righteous saints of God.

The way you look, see and behold should be in line with how God sees it. that’s why you need to ground yourself in the Word of God. Before Joshua had victory over the city of Jericho, God told him to see the victory first in his heart and not to concentrate on how strong the city is. See your victories and don’t look at wrong things.

What you behold is what you become. See all victories God has given you and live in them. Joshua 6:1-2 “Now Jericho was securely shut up because of the children of Israel; none went out, and none came in. And the Lord said to Joshua: “See! I have given Jericho into your hand, its king, and the mighty men of valor.”

Additional scripture:2 Corinthians 4:18 while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.

Confession

I am the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. I look unto the Word. I operate by faith and not by senses. In Jesus Name. Amen

Register for miracle and impartation service now +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98