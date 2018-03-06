50-50 campaign for 2019 elections takes off

As the country is expecting to hold general elections in 2019, the 50-50 campaign has commenced and stakeholders are being urged to promote women’s participation in the elections.

Team leader for 50-50 campaign in Malawi Viwemi Chavula said their aim is to make sure that women are empowered so that they should be able to contest for positions in the coming elections.

He said everybody has an opportunity and capabilities to become whoever she or he wants without being threatened.

Chavula further said that women can go to any extent if the environment they are in is free from bias and violence.

According to Chavula, women empowerment is significant considering the fact that women can be the voice of other women both in rural and urban areas.

Chavula went on to say that the organization is working with different stakeholders to show how important the 50-50 campaign is.

The 50-50 campaign Malawi is being funded by Centre for Civil Society Strengthening, Actionaid and Royal Norwegian Embassy.