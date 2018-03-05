Salima chiefs angry with MCP

Trouble keeps on following opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Barely days after being trapped in a 4 billion corruption scam in Parliament, now they have angered traditional leaders in their back yard.

Chiefs in Salima district have condemned the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) behaviour of imposing a candidate on voters in the district.

The chiefs are not happy that MCP handpicked Gerald Kapiseni Phiri to represent Salima Central Constituency without conducting primaries.

According to a letter that Malawi24 has seen and which has been signed by 20 Group Village Headmen led by Traditional Authority Maganga, the party during its recent political rally in Salima Central Constituency said that it had already chosen a shadow MP for the area and that doors for other aspirants are closed.

The chiefs’ letter addressed to party president Lazarus Chakwera among others has stressed that chiefs in the area do not take part in politics but they allow their subjects to take part by joining any political party because that’s their right.

The traditional leaders have described the politics of MCP as being unfair since some aspirants in the area are also willing to contest on MCP ticket through primary elections hence blocking their wish is unjustifiable.

“The Sovereignty of Traditional Authority Maganga does not get involved in any Party Politics for mere expediency. Under multiparty democracy, we welcome all political parties to operate freely in our territory. We consciously encourage our citizens to take part in party politics of their choices and contribute towards effective policy formulation that support development for the shared prosperity,” reads the letter.

According to the letter, everyone has a right to contest in every position but MCP declared that the shadow MP for the party is already known despite other subjects in the area showing interest to contest.

“On 24th February, 2018, MCP Regional and Constituency Leadership conducted a public rally in our jurisdiction. We attended the meeting at your invitation.

“The design of the meeting and subsequent speeches left all of us in disbelief. You came to tell us that MCP had already chosen a shadow MP. You said MCP effectively closed doors to other aspirants,” the letter said.

The chiefs have since urged all political parties including MCP to stop such unfair politics in the territory since doing so will see such parties disallowed to conduct their political rallies in the area.