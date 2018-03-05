RVG reshuffles technical panel

…Mabedi takes over, Msakakuona demoted…

Flames Head Coach Ronny Van Geneugden has made changes to his backroom staff ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers this year.

The Belgian tactician has replaced Gerald Phiri Snr with Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach Patrick Mabedi while Derkleck Msakakuona has been demoted to the under 17, with Peter Mponda maintaining his position as the second assistant coach.

TN Stars coach Meke Mwase has been named under 20 Head Coach and he will be deputised by Silver Strikers Coach Lovemore Fazili.

Mafco FC Head Coach Temwa Msukwa will deputize Msakakuona at the under 17, with Enos Chatama as the team manager.

James Sangala has been maintained as Flames team manager while Griffin Saenda Jnr will continue his role as the team manager for the under 20 national team.

The coaches have been recruited on a part time basis hence they will be allowed to report for official duties with their clubs.

Mponda is available until the end of the year when his position will be clear by December after contesting for the primaries in his constituency.

Mabedi will be available during FIFA calendar dates and during off season.

Van Geneugden will from time to time call for services of coaches in the youth national teams depending on the situation.

Below is the full list of changes made by RVG:

Senior national team

Assistant Coach: Patrick Mabedi

Assistant Coach: Peter Mponda

Team Manager: James Sangala

Under 20

Coach: Meke Mwase

Assistant Coach: Lovemore Fazili

Team Manager: Griffin Saenda Jnr

Under 17

Coach: Derkleck Msakakuona

Assistant Coach: Temwa Msukwa

Team Manager: Enos Chatama