Malawians warned over flash floods

The Department of meteorological service in Malawi has warned people in the country of flash floods that are expected to hit some parts of the country.

The flash floods are due to Congo air mass influencing weather over northern half of Malawi while unstable south easterlies are dominating the southern areas of the country.

The department has since advised citizens to avoid crossing swelling rivers in the country.

Meanwhile, flash floods hit Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe on Sunday following a heavy downpour.

The floods in Lilongwe are reported to have affected several households in Mtandire Township in the city.

Vice President Saulos Chilima is expected to visit the affected households this afternoon.