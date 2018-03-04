Malawi Govt pleads patience on martyrs’ compensation

The Malawi Government through the Attorney General (AG) has pleaded for patience from the families whose relatives were killed for protesting against British rule.

Speaking at the commemoration of Martyr’s day in Nkhatabay district, AG Charles Mhango, pleaded for patience from families of the victims who were shot dead by the British soldiers Mhango.

He said Malawi government is yet to get a letter that authorized the shooting of sons and daughters of Malawi, the Nyasaland.

He further assured that government is to make sure that the bereaved families are compensated by British government.

During the commemoration of Martyr’s day on Saturday, families of people who were shot by colonial soldiers faulted government for not pushing for the compensation from Britain.

The families argued that it now is over five decades since their relatives were killed for opposing the British rule. Over thirty people were reported to have been killed by the British soldiers in 1959.