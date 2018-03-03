Police arrest two notorious criminals

Police in Ntchisi have arrested two notorious criminals who have been terrorising the district.

Police in the district have identified the two as William Mpenda, 20, and James Kambiri Khwerewere who were arrested on the night of February 28, 2018 during a sweeping exercise police conducted in the district.

According to Ntchisi police spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha, the first suspect William Mpenda is a repeat offender and has just been released from prison recently where he was serving a sentence for breaking into a building and committing felony therein.

Police investigations indicate that Mpenda and his co-accused Khwelewere broke into a shop where they stole 5 cellphones, 6 solar panels, 4 solar batteries, 3 plastic sheets, 4 solar torches, 5 wristwatches and 10 headsets all valued at K194 000.

Following the arrest of the two suspects, police managed to recover one solar panel, 3 wristwatches, 2 headsets, 2 cellphones and other small items from the suspects of which have been identified by the complainant.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and committing felony therein.

In a related development, police in the district are keeping in custody Aleka Mangwazu, 25, of Mgungumaliketi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumo in Ntchisi for burglary and theft.

It is alleged that the suspect broke into a house where he stole one bag of maize and a decoder.

Police have since recovered the items and Mangwazu will appear in court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft.