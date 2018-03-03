New Wanderers captain wants Kamwendo, Kanyenda back

New Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr says he regrets the resignation of key men Esau “Black Mamba” Kanyenda and Joseph “Shakira’ Kamwendo from the club and wants them back.

Kamwendo resigned on Wednesday hours after being stripped off the captaincy, as Kanyenda had done likewise two days earlier.

The two were reportedly not seeing each other eye to eye over the captaincy, with Kamwendo captured on an audio clip telling his teammates that Kanyenda has no Wanderers DNA to deserve the armband.

The saga and its consequences have saddened Manyozo who has vowed to engage the pair to re-consider their decision.

“All that has happened is very unfortunate. Kanyenda and Kamwendo are senior and key players whom we cannot afford to lose just like that. I believe management is doing all it can to resolve the matter and retain the pair, but besides that, I will also personally talk to them to reverse their respective stands. It can only be an honour for me to captain the ship with those two stars on board,” said Manyozo, the overall best midfielder for the 2017 TNM Super League season.

He then called for the support of his fellow players and all stakeholders, if success is to be attained under his leadership.

“This is never a one man job, we all have to join hands because I can’t do anything on my own. The board, my fellow players, executive committee, the coaching panel and supporters all have to pull in one direction to achieve our goals,” said the skipper.

Commenting on the Kamwendo-Kanyenda standoff, Wanderers executive committee chair Gift Mkandawire said they expect to resolve the matter by the end of week.

Mkandawire then refuted sentiments that the change of captaincy was done in response to the matter.

“Kamwendo was made skipper for the 2017 season, so after the end of the campaign, he knew that change was imminent. So the two should not be combined despite happening at the same time,” explained Mkandawire.