Man brutally killed in Nkhatabay

Police in the lakeshore district of Nkhatabay are hunting for thugs who murdered a man aged 30 on Thursday.

Public relations officer for Nkhatabay Police Station Cecilia Mfune confirmed the incident to Malawi24.

Mfune said the man, Levi Phiri, who was a pieceworker left home three months ago and was seen on February, 27, 2018 loitering at Chintheche Trading Centre whilst drunk.

Then on Thursday at around 16:00 hours he was found dead along Kapongolo river with deep cuts on his neck, arms and head caused by a sharp object.

The police later visited the scene together with medical personnel who conducted post-mortem and confirmed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to cut wounds.

Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to arrest the murderers.

The deceased came from Nyambwani Village, Traditional Authority Fukamapili in Nkhatabay.