Woman jailed for exhuming dead body

A 40 year old woman who was found with a newborn’s dead body in Dowa has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate court heard that the convict, Esnart Yusuf, claimed that she had given birth to a stillborn baby boy on her own at her home, Besela village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

She was taken to the Dzaleka Health Centre by her mother-in-law for further medical assistance where the medical personnel examined her and found that she had not delivered and had never been pregnant within that period.

Upon further interrogations, the convict confessed that she had exhumed the dead body of a stillborn at a graveyard belonging to the Dowa District Hospital.

The police in the company of the health personnel visited the scene where the dead body was exhumed and it was reburied.

Appearing in court, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful exhumation of a human corpse contrary to section 131 of the Penal Code.

She asked the court to give her a lenient sentence as she was a first offender and vowed never to do it again.

Dowa Police station’s state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Sam Chimkombero, asked the court to give the convict a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders who may fall into a similar offence.

Passing judgement, His Worship First Grade Magistrate, Amran Phiri, concurred with the state prosecutor and sentenced the convict to 20 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour.

The convict, Esnart Yusuf, hails from Besela village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.