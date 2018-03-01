Witchdoctor, client in for murder

A traditional doctor and his client in Nsanje have been arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old woman in the district.

The suspects are believed to have murdered Falesi Pindani, 60, a week ago.

They have been identified as traditional doctor Mamadi Useni aged 62 and his client Malita Wilson aged 30.

Public relations officer for Nsanje Police Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma told Malawi24 that Wilson used a Panga knife to kill the woman.

Zalakoma said Wilson’s child died unexpectedly and she thought of going to the traditional doctor to know the cause of the death.

Useni the traditional doctor told Wilson that Falesi was responsible for the death of her child.

Then the traditional doctor gave charms to Wilson but the woman ended up using a panga knife to kill the victim.

The body of Pindani was found dumped outside her house in the early hours of Saturday with multiple cuts on the head.

Wilson hails from Eferemu village, Traditional Authority Ngabu while Useni comes from Masanduko village, Traditional Authority Ngowe both from Chikwawa district.

They are both answering murder charges.