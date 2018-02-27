Woman found with dead body

Police in Dowa have arrested a 40 year old woman after she was found with the dead body of a newborn whom she claimed she had given birth to.

The suspect Esnart Yusuf was arrested following a tipoff from her mother in-law.

According to Dowa Police station’s Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Richard Kaponda, the suspect got married to a certain man in Kasungu.

Kaponda said on the morning of Sunday at about 5am the suspect went to the house of her mother in law to inform the woman that she had given birth to a stillborn baby boy on her own.

After the matter was reported to police, the suspect was taken to Dzaleka Health Centre in the district where medical tests showed that that she had not delivered a baby and had not been pregnant recently.

Upon further interrogations, the suspect confessed that she had exhumed the dead body of a baby at a stillborn graveyard at Dowa District Hospital.

Police visited the scene where the dead body was exhumed and they reburied it.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear in court soon after all the investigations have been completed.