Kanyenda quits

Be Forward Wanderers have confirmed that their veteran striker Esau Kanyenda has resigned from the club with immediate effect.
The club, through team manager Steve Madeira confirmed the development on Monday saying the former Dwangwa United, Jomo Cosmos, Rostov FC and Polokwane City did not disclose reasons for his decision.
“Yes it’s true, Esau Kanyenda has resigned from his position as a Be Forward Wanderers player but he did not disclose reasons behind this decision.
“We received his letter on Monday but since he has a running contract with the club, we will try to sit down and talk to him otherwise we don’t want to speculate,” said Madeira.
However, it has been reported that Kanyenda’s decision to quit Wanderers has been influenced by Joseph Kamwendo’s attitude towards fellow players.
It has been reported that Kamwendo is in bad terms with almost each and every player at the club, an allegation that the former Orlando Pirates and Caps United winger has denied.
This is the second time for Kanyenda to quit playing for Wanderers since they won the championship last season.
The veteran attacker was Wanderers’ leading scorer in the 2017 season with six goals despite joining when the league was coming to an end.
