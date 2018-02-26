DPP should start packing – Mia

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Sidik Mia has told the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to start packing since the party’s time in government is over.

Mia was speaking on Saturday in Rumphi where the party led by Lazarus Chakwera held a rally. The rally was conducted soon after the party officials attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a new Catholic Church of St. Joseph Mukasa Parish at Hewe.

Mia claimed that Malawians are tired of the DPP administration and they will boot the party out in the 2019 elections.

“This country is rotten. Nothing good is happening. People are suffering in silence. But their time is over. They should pack because they are moving out come 2019 elections,” Mia said.

He also lambasted government for failing to upgrade the road that connects Hewe and Rumphi Boma suggesting that government was waiting for the church to open its parish before constructing the road.

But Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango hit back saying Mia underperformed when he held the same portfolio during previous governments.

“Moreover, he has been moving from one political party to another. People are asking what he is looking for?” he said.

Speaking during the Catholic Church event, Chakwera said his party advocates for unity and peace and that is why it withdrew anti-North sentiments which were made by its legislator Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi in Parliament.