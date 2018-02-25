Farmers told to buy armyworm pesticides

Agriculture authorities in Dowa have asked farmers in the district to buy pesticides to deal with armyworms since government cannot provide all farmers with the chemicals.
Dowa District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO) Mabvuto Mdulamizu said government has given his office some chemicals but they are not enough to cater for every farmer hence the need for the farmers to buy their own pesticides.
“It is the duty of every farmer to buy the chemicals other than waiting for government to provide to them freely,” he said.
Mdulamizu said even though the method of application is time consuming and demanding, there’s need for farmers to buy the chemicals and apply in their maize gardens.
According to Mdulamizu, farmers can buy the chemicals such as cypermethyline at Farmers World, Kulima Gold and ETG.
The DADO added that most of the Extension Planning Area (EPAs) of the district have been affected by the pest.
The presence of armyworms was first noticed in Malawi last year and up to date no permanent solution has been found forcing farmers to use their own natural methods.
Sangapereke mankhwala kwa alimi chifukwa iwo akufuna kugwe njala akagule chimanga china ku Zambia.
Ndiye ngati Boma silikwanitsa kugula mankhwala ophera ntchembere zandonda kuti ligawire achikumbe. I wish ndi bwino kutifotokozeranso kuti tisiye kukhoma misonkho bcoz we don’t c a reason to do that to the government. After all we tax payer we are not benefitting on what we contribute to the government. Even tipite kuchipatala mankhwala kulibe. Wherelse will we cerebrate the tax we contribute as Citizens?
Mmmmm, which hospital brother. Don’t you have roads that side?
Eya kulibe misewu. Inu kwanuko ngati iliko muli bwino. Don’t ask without evidence. Go to Nambuma Healthy Centre just now and findout if there is malaria drugs.
You are on the Lomwe Belt. Critics from most of you are of baseless facts. Zoti anthu akufa muzipitalamu chifukwa choti kulibe mankhwala oyenera, iwe sukudziwa or umakhala ku England not MalawI? Kwathu misewu kulibe more over the issue am commenting is associated with food and medication NOT infractures. Ndinu odala kwanuko ngati anakumangilani misewu. NEPOTISM
Oppose where there is need to oppose ma issues ngati mankhwala no government was 100% on that nthawi zonse and sizizakhala zokwanira never .
….koma ngati kwanuko kulibe sewu I think imafuna ufike pa nyumba pako which is not the case
Boma likulephera kugula mankhwala nzipatala
Koma likugulila nduna fanecha ya k64 million
zipatala zake ziti mukunenazo kodi?
Boma lathu likukweza malipilo ama ministers with 100% increase
While teachers fight for 10%
Ku Malawi kuno mziko mwalimodzi tikumalipila mtsonkho more than 16% to compare to other countries
MRA collect more than k100 per month.
But when it comes to equality education
Healthy care food security
Electricity the government says we don’t have money.
Our towns are dark in the nyt
Our street lumps switched off in 1994 after kamuzu left the office but till now hasn’t be repaired.
What does our councillors doing??
We elect councillors who don’t even no there jobs.
Our mps and councillors dontveven know there jobs
Thats a way to go, we cant expect the govt to be providing everything after all njala ikatipweteka boma silimva nawo kuwawa. Nothing abnormal detected
Eya Kodi chilichonse boma panti akadzatha mudzanenaso boma likugulireni
