MCP MPs defend Chakwera

…Demand suspension of Kaliwo…
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have trashed claims made by five top officials of the party that MCP leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera is abusing his office.
During a meeting today in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, the MPs condemned in the strongest terms the letter written by Deputy President Richard Msowoya, Second Deputy President McDonald Lombola, Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo, Vice Secretary General James Chatonda Kaunda and Treasure Tony Kandiero accusing Chakwera of contravening the MCP constitution by creating a management committee whose directors are not recognised by the constitution.
According to the MPs, the five top MCP gurus should have taken the initiative to solve the problem.
“The Malawi Congress Party constitution does not have a politburo in its hierarchy. The president never said anything about politburo in his press statement. The 5 people are the one breaking the constitution by creating a structure called politburo,” said the MPs.
“At no point did Dr. Lazarus Chakwera mention anything about dissolving the incumbent NEC. That power only rests in NEC meeting. The consultative meeting before December 1, 2017, has no legal mandate in our party structure unless ratified by NEC. And further to that, the president in his media interview, categorically made it clear that it was in the powers of Management and NEC to look into the communiqué of the consultative meeting,” they added.
The MPs have since agreed that Kaliwo should be suspended from the party.
They say Kaliwo absented himself with no reasons from more than three consecutive NEC meetings contrary to the MCP constitution and has over the years shown gross incompetence by failing to give policy direction to the party.
“He has absented himself from major party functions for two years, including the whole period of the bi-elections held in October 2017 without giving any reason,” the MPs said.
The MPs have also accused Kaliwo of failing to attend a management meeting which he himself called without communicating to any member about the postponement of the said meeting and of going against four cornerstones of the MCP by convening parallel meetings.
Chakwera boma
Msowoya sama yamika munthu wakutenga kuti man tiyeni tigwile ntchito limodzi basi walakwitsa, may be Msowoya aligulu limodzi lomupachika yesu we want 2019 cha
asawononge buluziyo
Eni ake a chipanichi tikukhutitsidwa nao a Chakwera chipani ncha tonse ichi musatiphwanyitse mutu apa
Divided you fall
NKHONDO AKUMENYA YEKHA CHAUTA CHAKWERA ALI PHEE
Chakwera woyeeeèe, Mia woyeeeeee, Fischer woyeeeeee, M C P WOYEEEEEEEEEEEE
mtulo a nsowoya. anthu anyau simumawadziwa.palibe zikomo.nyau umayipatsa ndalama koma kukukwapula.inu mumati ku mcp kuli mtendere? wanyopa tsopano.look now chakwera is with uyu wothawa maliro ali mnyumba.bingu atamwalira Mia anathawa .munthu osadalilika.kuthawa siwa ulendo kwa Joyce banda.mcp ati uyu ndi munthu wabwino aaaaah manyaka
KODI MALILOWO AKAYEMBEKEZA ACHAKWELA NDI AMIA? IWEYO UNAPITAKO KAPENA AMIA ANATHAWA NDIBOKOSI? MWINA ACHAKWELA ANATENGA MANDA? USATILANKHULISE PAMBALI WANVA MSOWOYAYO ANAYIMA ANABWELESA CHIYANI? KUMCP SITIFUNA MUNJTHU KUMADALILA BANJA KOMWEKO KUCHIPANI CHANUCHO CHOTENGA BANJA LIMOZI NGATI UFUMU NYASI
Osatisokoneza,tili pama plan otenga boma 2019
Apapa zikuonetselatu kuti Ku MCP kwalowa kachilombo kamene kakufuna kuononga chipanichi, mwachitsanzo anthu amene akulimbana nda Chakwela ndianthu omwewo Amenenso akumazemba nkumakakumana ndi adpp, koma tinene monenetsa pano inu amene mukulimbana nda Chakwela olo mutati muime amene angakuvoteleniyo ndani? Coz apapa mwaonetsa kusakhulupilika kwanu, dyela ndilomwe lakula akutumani musokoneze MCP amene sakukudziwani ndani dziwanthu dzadyela ngati inu nkumati mungasunge chipani? Pano mmalo mwakuti mumulandile Mia kuti campaign kumwela sikuvutani APA mukudana nayenso ngati kuli kulikuchoka mmmm ingochokani mwalandila ndalama inu koma miyaluka nako
MCP boma
Mbuzi
Chakwela kwachaaaa!!!!!!
Mia kwachaaaaaaa!!!!!
MCP bomaaaaaaa 2019
DPP mbavaaaaaaaa
M’DIMA UMADANA MKUUNIKA !ACHAKWELA 2019 BOMA KWACHA!A,!A!A!A?
M’DIMA UMADANA MKUUNIKA !ACHAKWELA 2019 BOMA KWACHA!A,!A!A!A?
Malawi 24 ndi chakwela mudayambana chachikulu koopsa komabe ndili ndi vote ya chakwela ineyo pano
Like Ur comment, inesoo ndi banja langaa tipambuyoo pachakweraa
this is just a preamble, there is a lot to follow.
Amsowoya ndiazizawo ngat mwalandira ndalama chonde kabwezen muyalukanazotuiz MCP oyeeeeee!!
Unity is one of the four corner stones of MCP. Chakwela was duly elected at a convention nde enawo ngati akufuna mpando they must wait for the convention. Bravo MPs
A bunch of bootlickers.
Kalio nsowoya ndi kanzimai kakusalima kaja ndakaiwala dala kaja ndima yesa nganzeru koma taaaaah
Gustavu Ndiye Ndaninso? Osasiyira Anyamata Bwanji, Sunakure,,?
Kkkkkk,eti eti akati Gustavu, kapena Kaliwo ndiye amenewa,ankholokolo achabechabe
Kkkkkkk atitopesetse apa, iyah..!
Tianthu Tochepa, Topanda Mphamvu, Topanda Ndalama Sitingasokoneze Mcp Ya Chakwera Ndi Mia
GOD WILL VINDICATE HIM FOREVER!
Tianthu Tochepa, Topanda Mphamvu, Topanda Ndalama Sitingasokoneze Mcp Ya Chakwera Ndi Mia
Kkkkkk,, mphemvu za anthu,,,, izitu siza nyawu ayi, its about democracy,, intraparty for that matter, hw do u we trust u then with anational responsibility,,….
Zachibwana continue being a central region football club!
U are lying mr cadet, mcp pano yakwanila dziko lonse. Continue living in denial muzakhumudwa 2019.
uchitsiru a mtesha unakulowani mpaka kuchibwano inu!
NDIWENSO MBUZI WADPP CHAKUKHUZA NDICHIYANI WAYIWALA CHOKOLO MUMACHITA KU DPP? KUTENGA MALAWI NGATI WA BANJA LA MAFOLENA
Shame on Kaliwo
Kaliwo palibe chomwe angapangepo olo atamusiyila pano chipani chili ndi anthu kumwela zomwe zimamukanika olo Tembo
good move
Kumasapota MCP dpp izipsa mtima
Kusapota MIA kuti Msowoya apse mtima kkkkkkkk
Ndukuuzanii sitingaope unzengiii ine ngwachakweraa
ndipo palibe kuchitila mwina chakwela basi
#Vindere_vakufikapo