NRFA to award teams on Friday

Northern Region Football Association (NFRA) will award the top four teams in the Simama League at an awards ceremony on Friday, January 19th.

This is according to vice chairperson of the league Felix Mbonekera Msiska.

Msiska told Malawi24 that everything is set and the sponsors have already given the association prize money.

The first team Karonga United will be awarded with K1.2 million, runners up Chilumba Barracks will pocket K600,000, third placed Bolero United will go away with K300,000 while fourth placed Rumphi Pilates will cart home K150,000.

There will also be individual awards for top goal scorer, most disciplined team, media and others.

Analysts who follow the Simama league told Malawi24 that the 2017 season was one of the best administered in recent years.

Karonga United won the 2017 Simama League to secure promotion to the Super League.

In Malawi’s other regions, Nchalo United from the South and TN Stars from Central Region were promoted to the Super League.