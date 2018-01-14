Govt impresses Lucius on disaster response

Balaka North lawmaker Lucius Banda has commended Malawi government for its quick response to disaster in his constituency.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Banda said government did a commendable job on how it quickly responded to disaster in his area.

“Allow me on behalf of the people of my constituency to thank the government, His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Vice President Dr, Saulos Chilima, The PS and all staff in the ministry responsible for disaster preparedness.

“The speed in responding to us after the tragedy has been so commendable and we really feel cared for. Thank you to the government. (NB I don’t say these words so easily),” Lucius said.

Heavy rains have destroyed a lot of property in districts such as Balaka, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, Karonga and Mangochi.

Since the start of the rainy season, fourteen people have died while hundreds have been left homeless.