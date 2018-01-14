Govt impresses Lucius on disaster response

Balaka North lawmaker Lucius Banda has commended Malawi government for its quick response to disaster in his constituency.
Writing on his official Facebook page, Banda said government did a commendable job on how it quickly responded to disaster in his area.
“Allow me on behalf of the people of my constituency to thank the government, His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Vice President Dr, Saulos Chilima, The PS and all staff in the ministry responsible for disaster preparedness.
“The speed in responding to us after the tragedy has been so commendable and we really feel cared for. Thank you to the government. (NB I don’t say these words so easily),” Lucius said.
Heavy rains have destroyed a lot of property in districts such as Balaka, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, Karonga and Mangochi.
Since the start of the rainy season, fourteen people have died while hundreds have been left homeless.
udf alipo angati tengani koma 2019 chanu palibe a dpp dziwani ichi mwatikwanana nanunso a banda munalimba ntima kwa zaka zonsezi kukanakugwila nayo ntchoto bama akutengeni kotha itha apa samalani kathandizoko.kabwela chifukwa mkazi arther ndi wa komweko awopa kuti sampatsa mwendo
Kkkkk Malawian Politics
Zikaipa dzudzulani ,dzikakhala bwino yamikilani
I like that
Ma member onse a UDF panopa tatenga basi
Soldier thus good to appreciate. Appreciation can not mean forcing you to join other political party. More fire Soldier! You are a strong man in politics, keep the fire burning!!!!!
Ndiye yake mwana wamudzi
Parents are responsible to provide necessities to their children but it takes for wise kids to say thank u mum, dad, uncle, aunt, grandma and grandad once they receive something good for them. Well done Soldier Lucius Banda my MP for Balaka North Constituency.
kkkkkk Watheka sopano mwana ndi Mwana baasii!! amavuta ameneyi komano ngati wayamba kuyamikira chochi!!! walomokkkkkkkk…….boma!!!.
Kuyamikila pachinthu chabwino ndikofunika it doesn’t mean kuti walowa chipani ayi
SOLDIER BEWARE OF THAT RECOMMENDATION ,NEXT WE GONA HEAR DAT U R MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS
Can b a prblm ?
Inu palibe chovuta apa, iyeyo ayenera kuyamikira ngati wawona kuti zomwe anapepha boma lamuchitira. Iyenso alandira kuthokozedwa ndi anthu akudera kwake komweko, chifukwa vutoli litachitika anthu anapita kwa iyeyo ngati phungu wawo kukamudandaulira. ndiye iyenso anakapepha ku boma mwachangu, ndiye ayenera kuthokoza ngati pempho lake wathandizidwa sakulakwa. Koma poti iwe ndi ine, tilibe moyo wauzimu ndiye ndi apa tikudananazo zakuthokoza.
Actually i dont kno y pipo commend the gvt….. Really..?? Wen did we start to commend pipo 4 duin their job… Wen..? Why….?
so u mean u don’t appreciate even someone does something good. my dear u have a problem or u a problem.
Noo that way… Wen sm1 does a good thing in form ov a favor it haz to be appreciated ” ndichithandizo kaya ” kma ngat ili tchito yake y appreciation…? Boma tinalisakhira kt ilizipanga zimenezo nd chitukuko… Xo vuto tikumayamikira polakwika.. Thiz is y ma president or ma MP paxokhano amangoyamikiridwa molo mofuxidwa chitukuko….
It’s not all presidents who do help where it is supposed to. So if someone has done his or her responsibility we need to appreciate.
Its nt kt i hate the idea ov appreciation NO… Bt most ov de tym ukumuyamikira/kuthokoza pa tchito yamwe akuyenera kugwira amayamba kuzimva kumaona ngat tchito yo / chitukukocho nd phatso yomwe angapange control….. Either kutipasa or nt…. So al am saing is to appreciate/commend only wen necessary……
U see Charles… The president/ adindo doest “help”… Is their responsibility to do that as a job ( nt a help ) coz a2 wa amaripilidwa… Xo sumamulipira mu2 kt akupase chithandizo nooo..umamulipira kt agwire tchito… Or tchito yo ukuoneka ngat kuthandiza it is still tchito…!
Misconception. is the only problem i have found with you guys. Let me ask Do you not thank your teacher if you have done it well in your exams? If yes. Is the teacher not his or her duty to teach? If yes. Then it is our tradition to thank. So where are you not understanding? Good friends of mine.
Plz understand me better. Sindikuti ndine wa DDP
My dear frnd…. Kuthokoza ndi kwabwino.. Kma zomathokoza ,otamanda pomwe mu2 agwira tchito yake xizabwina.. Zimapangisa mu2 kutayirira pa tchito….
Kkk i kno tikucheza… Unaverapo xokhano wa chipan.. Mene a2 amathokozera…?
Ok! Anyway I ‘got your point. Tizicheza choncho makosana
Mundibwerekeko charge chamutu waukuli plz
Kuthokoza Szmapangisa Munthu Kutailira Man. Whch Reasoning Skils Are U Using? Apreciation Imathandza Kt Munthu Amene Akuthokozedwayo Alimbikle. Your Sentiments Are So Questionable
Kkkkk….. Collins thiz r politicians we r talkng abt….they want to be appreciated kalend kale…. Usatenge nd kupanga appreciate chithandizo No…. Kma appreciation yompasa mu2 4 ha/hs responsibility .. Imeneyi ndiyomwe imamutayililisa mu2…
Eeesiish not gud at ol neh..
Kma Kumeneko, Nde Amaze Sound, Yoyamikila Boma
Koma akadzudzula Boma mumati ndioyipa
Ubwino waboma wauona… anthu amafuna munthu azingosutsa basi zabwino kumayamikira