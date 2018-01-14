Recent News
floods mzuzu

Govt impresses Lucius on disaster response

31
Politics

Balaka North lawmaker Lucius Banda has commended Malawi government for its quick response to disaster in his constituency.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Banda said government did a commendable job on how it quickly responded to disaster in his area.

Lucius Banda

Banda has commended govt for its quick response.

“Allow me on behalf of the people of my constituency to thank the government, His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Vice President Dr, Saulos Chilima, The PS and all staff in the ministry responsible for disaster preparedness.

“The speed in responding to us after the tragedy has been so commendable and we really feel cared for. Thank you to the government. (NB I don’t say these words so easily),” Lucius said.

Heavy rains have destroyed a lot of property in districts such as Balaka, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, Karonga and Mangochi.

Since the start of the rainy season, fourteen people have died while hundreds have been left homeless.

 

 

 

31 Comments

  1. Bakali Mynato on

    udf alipo angati tengani koma 2019 chanu palibe a dpp dziwani ichi mwatikwanana nanunso a banda munalimba ntima kwa zaka zonsezi kukanakugwila nayo ntchoto bama akutengeni kotha itha apa samalani kathandizoko.kabwela chifukwa mkazi arther ndi wa komweko awopa kuti sampatsa mwendo

    Reply
  6. Charles Nkhonjera on

    Soldier thus good to appreciate. Appreciation can not mean forcing you to join other political party. More fire Soldier! You are a strong man in politics, keep the fire burning!!!!!

    Reply
  8. Wachikuda Wanoma Zitheba on

    Parents are responsible to provide necessities to their children but it takes for wise kids to say thank u mum, dad, uncle, aunt, grandma and grandad once they receive something good for them. Well done Soldier Lucius Banda my MP for Balaka North Constituency.

    Reply
    • Jafali Tambala on

      Inu palibe chovuta apa, iyeyo ayenera kuyamikira ngati wawona kuti zomwe anapepha boma lamuchitira. Iyenso alandira kuthokozedwa ndi anthu akudera kwake komweko, chifukwa vutoli litachitika anthu anapita kwa iyeyo ngati phungu wawo kukamudandaulira. ndiye iyenso anakapepha ku boma mwachangu, ndiye ayenera kuthokoza ngati pempho lake wathandizidwa sakulakwa. Koma poti iwe ndi ine, tilibe moyo wauzimu ndiye ndi apa tikudananazo zakuthokoza.

      Reply
    • George Pingoti on

      Noo that way… Wen sm1 does a good thing in form ov a favor it haz to be appreciated ” ndichithandizo kaya ” kma ngat ili tchito yake y appreciation…? Boma tinalisakhira kt ilizipanga zimenezo nd chitukuko… Xo vuto tikumayamikira polakwika.. Thiz is y ma president or ma MP paxokhano amangoyamikiridwa molo mofuxidwa chitukuko….

      Reply
    • George Pingoti on

      Its nt kt i hate the idea ov appreciation NO… Bt most ov de tym ukumuyamikira/kuthokoza pa tchito yamwe akuyenera kugwira amayamba kuzimva kumaona ngat tchito yo / chitukukocho nd phatso yomwe angapange control….. Either kutipasa or nt…. So al am saing is to appreciate/commend only wen necessary……

      Reply
    • George Pingoti on

      U see Charles… The president/ adindo doest “help”… Is their responsibility to do that as a job ( nt a help ) coz a2 wa amaripilidwa… Xo sumamulipira mu2 kt akupase chithandizo nooo..umamulipira kt agwire tchito… Or tchito yo ukuoneka ngat kuthandiza it is still tchito…!

      Reply
    • Charles Nkhonjera on

      Misconception. is the only problem i have found with you guys. Let me ask Do you not thank your teacher if you have done it well in your exams? If yes. Is the teacher not his or her duty to teach? If yes. Then it is our tradition to thank. So where are you not understanding? Good friends of mine.

      Reply
    • George Pingoti on

      My dear frnd…. Kuthokoza ndi kwabwino.. Kma zomathokoza ,otamanda pomwe mu2 agwira tchito yake xizabwina.. Zimapangisa mu2 kutayirira pa tchito….

      Reply
    • Nanlala Collins on

      Kuthokoza Szmapangisa Munthu Kutailira Man. Whch Reasoning Skils Are U Using? Apreciation Imathandza Kt Munthu Amene Akuthokozedwayo Alimbikle. Your Sentiments Are So Questionable

      Reply
    • George Pingoti on

      Kkkkk….. Collins thiz r politicians we r talkng abt….they want to be appreciated kalend kale…. Usatenge nd kupanga appreciate chithandizo No…. Kma appreciation yompasa mu2 4 ha/hs responsibility .. Imeneyi ndiyomwe imamutayililisa mu2…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

