Silver Strikers re-sign Bullets target Nyemera

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Nyasa Big Bullets but on Tuesday, he re-signed for Silver Strikers.

The Central Bankers have completed the signing of Lazarus Nyemera on a three year deal from Mzuni FC.

The midfielder, who was released by the Bankers two seasons ago, rejuvenated his career with the Green Intellectuals where he became the main man in the middle of the park.

Surprisingly, Nyemera had earlier on agreed to join Bullets but on Tuesday, he signed on the dotted line to officially return to Area 47.

He becomes the first signing for the Bankers in the ongoing local transfer window.

Meanwhile, Bullets are closing in on Civil Sporting Club’s lethal winger Righteous Banda.

According to reports, the deal might be completed on Wednesday morning.