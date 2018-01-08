Michael Usi to join politics

Comedian Michael Usi who is also a social and political commentator has announced plans to join politics.

Usi who is the Country Director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) made the revelation on Sunday, January 7 during a Cruise Five programme beamed on Zodiak Television.

He said he will also form a political movement whose details will be known very shortly.

However, the comedian said he cannot reveal now whether he will contest on any position during next year’s tripartite elections.

“I have already informed ADRA international president, ADRA Africa office and ADRA Malawi office about my resignation but they have asked me to wait for a short period and I have told them that I have worked enough with them and others can now come in. It’s God who knows where am going,” said Usi.

The comedian also revealed that he has already produced different materials which include; T-shirts and cups aiming at changing people’s mindset on politics.

Reacting to the development, legal expert Edge Kanyongolo said this is a welcome idea claiming that it is what democracy is all about.

Kanyongolo said he is seeing the possibility that Usi’s movement can bring a change to the society.

Usi has on several times criticized President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s leadership style, saying he is off-track.