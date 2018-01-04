U20 players rewarded with free courses

After finishing as runners up of the national U20 FMB trophy, Sanwecka football club players have been rewarded with free courses.

Chief Executive Officer for Sanwecka Rashid Kasito told Malawi24 that as sponsors of the club they want to show their appreciation for the good work the players did by reaching the national finals.

“Words are not enough from me that’s why as a company we decided to give all 25 players a free scholarship at Sanwecka,” he said.

Sanwecka provides short courses in video shooting, cellphone and computer repairs and home appliances repair among others.

Kasito said each player will choose which course to take.

Team manager for the team Benjamin Thole said this is a great opportunity to these youth since at the end of the course some will be employees to others as football career is unpredictable.

Sanwecka U20 team lost to Griffin young stars in FMB U20 national finals in November last year.