Zoya meets young fan

After seeing a photo of a boy wearing a jersey written Zoya in early December, Nyasa Big Bullets player Emmanuel Zoya made the boy’s day on Sunday when he gave him a jersey and boots.

A picture of the boy circulated on social media early last month showing the young football fan from Chinsapo in Lilongwe in an old red T-shirt with the name ‘Zoya’ written on the chest.

Zoya made his mission to find the boy named Blessings Luiz and he gave him a Nyasa Big Bullets kit, pair of boots and pads.

In his remarks, Zoya said he was touched by the picture hence he thought of giving the boy the items.

“For a start I came with Nyasa Big Bullets Jersey pair of boots and pads, I will be monitoring him until his dream to play like me is fulfilled in future,” said Zoya.

Zoya plays for Nyasa Big Bullets as a left back.