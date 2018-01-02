Nomads curse: Blessings Tembo makes a U-turn

Just 24 hours after signing a three year deal with Be Forward Wanderers, Blessings Tembo has made a shocking U-turn saying he is remaining at Silver Strikers.

The Central Bankers captain is understood to have signed a three year deal with the Lali Lubani boys on Sunday in Lilongwe after turning down an offer from his former side.

However, the player shocked the soccer fraternity when he announced that he was no longer interested in moving to the Blue side of the town

Malawi24 understands that the player has been receiving threats ever since he signed on the dotted line from alleged Silver Strikers fans.

And commenting on the development, General Secretary for the area 47 giants Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda simply said: “A conditional contract does not need to be terminated. It’s as good as nothing.”

Chulu Mkangama, one of the executive members of Wanderers who was present when Tembo was signing the said contract, warned the Bankers to refrain from making unnecessary noise saying the player is now a Wanderers player.

“Silver Strikers, you had all the time to renegotiate and renew the player’s contract. You failed. The player and his manager have signed a contract with Wanderers and you want to wake up now. If the player changes his mind, he will bear the consequences because we will sue him for double breach especially after we registered him for CAF Champions League. You can’t win this case,” warned Mkangama.

Surprisingly, the player’s agent Njete made a very stunning revelation, claiming that his client did not sign any contract with Wanderers.

“It was just intentional. I don’t know anything about my client signing for Wanderers. As far as I am concerned, he is a free agent and we are in talks with several clubs but he hasn’t signed with any team yet,” he said.

When contacted, Tembo refused to comment.

Meanwhile, it is still not known whether the player was registered for CAF Champions League on the deadline day.