Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has told all its Super League teams not to accommodate civilians in their teams.

According to an inside source, a letter about the new policy has been sent to all Super League military teams.

“The letter says all teams should look for players from different barracks and camps in order to beef up their teams,” he said.

Malawi Defence Force has four teams in the elite league of Malawi namely Moyale Barracks, Red Lions, Kamuzu Barracks and Mafco.