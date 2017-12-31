Civil award best performers

…Righteous Banda named player of the season…

In a bid to promote hardworking spirit amongst their players, Civil Sporting Club awarded best performers in the just ended TNM Super League season.

The Servants, who got relegated in 2016 season but eventually came back into the top flight after merging with Epac FC, surprised many when they finished the season in the top four.

Now, upon realizing that the top four finish was made possible by the players, the team’s management decided to honor the best performers who were amazing throughout the campaign.

Righteous Banda, who was Civil’s main man, was named player of the season and he walked away with a mini trophy and K150 000.

Banda was operating from the wings and formed a deadly combination with Fletcher Bandawe and Raphael Phiri as the Servants finished the season with more goals than any other team.

Phiri and Gomezgani Chirwa were named most improved players and walked away with K100 000 each.

Defender Lawrence Chaziya and goalkeeper Tione Tembo were given K100 000 each for being the most disciplined players throughout the campaign.

The club hopes this will spur competition amongst Civil Sporting Club players next season.