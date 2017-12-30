Nomads sign Premier Bet Wizards duo

…as Bullets seal Patrick Phiri deal…

Newly crowned TNM Super League champions have completed the signings of Premier Bet Wizards striker Misheck Botoman and defender Dennis Chembezi.

The Nomads have up until Sunday to register players for their CAF Champions League preliminary first leg clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita in February next year.

Now to make sure that they are preparing well for Africa’s biggest competition, Wanderers have made their first signings.

Confirming the development was team manager Steve Madeira on his Facebook page.

“Misheck Botomani and Dennis Chembezi are now Be Forward Wanderers players, thanks to Peter

Mponda, Director and owner of Premier Bet Wizards,” reads his post.

He however did not reveal the amount of money paid for the two players.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets have also completed the signing of Wizards and Flames Under 20 forward Patrick Phiri.

The People’s Team will unveil the player next week.

Wizards got relegated from the top flight to the lower division in the just ended season following a poor run of form especially in the second round.