Mutharika preaches about cervical cancer screening

First lady Gertrude Mutharika on Friday hosted female civil servants at Chikoko bay in Mangochi where she encouraged the women to undergo cervical cancer screening at centres across the country.

During the function, hundreds of women underwent cervical cancer screening in a makeshift clinic mounted at the state lodge.

For over a year, the First Lady has been advising women in the country to go for cancer screening.

Recently, women around Phalombe district were also told the importance of going for screening for cervical cancer, which is one of the deadliest diseases in the world.

Last month, a week long campaign was launched in the district and that was expected to run from 6th to 10th November 2017 with support from Disease Relief through Excellent and Advanced Means (DREAM).

The organization’s National Coordinator for Cervical Cancer Dr Hawa Mamary Sangare told Malawi24 that it is important for women to go for screening since cervical cancer is a dangerous diseases.

“It is alarming in all the districts here in Malawi, we saw that there is need to go step by step and here in Phalombe we are helping the district health office to screen women,” she said.