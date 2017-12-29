60-year old man rapes two girls

Malawi Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody a 60-year-old man for raping two girls aged 7 and 9.

The suspect who is popularly known as Toyota in the district but his real name is Petro Yakobe sexually abused the girls after giving them Frozy and Kanyenya.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira has told Malawi24 that the accused is believed to have taken the girls to the graveyard where he raped them, one after other.

“Earlier this month the two girls aged between 7 and 9 met the suspect nicknamed “Toyota” as they were coming from school. Accompanying them, the suspect bought a bottle of Frozy and some local snacks (Kanyenya) for them.

“When the three were passing by a certain graveyard, the suspect started defiling the young girls one after another and threatened them not to tell anyone saying if they do so, he would kill them,” Ngwira said in an interview.

He added that after hiding the ordeal for some days, the victims disclosed the matter to a community member who told the victims’ parents.

“Later the issue was reported to police and then the suspect was arrested,” said Ngwira.

Yakobe is expected to appear before the court very shortly to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Malawian penal code.

The suspect hails from Malepwete Village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu in the tea growing district.