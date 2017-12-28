No child died due to blackouts at KCH – Govt

Malawi government through Ministry of Health and Population has refuted media reports that four children died due to power outage at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi says he instructed the Secretary of Health and Population Dr Dan Namarika to conduct an investigation into the issue.

According to government findings, through the 24 hours of Christmas Day (25 December) 2 babies tragically died at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“The first one died because of a severe case of Malaria and the second one was suffering from a severe medical condition and tragically arrived late at the admission ward to be treated.

“Neither death was caused because of loss of any power. Through the 24 hours of Christmas Day, Kamuzu Central Hospital did suffer a loss of power. This was for approximately 10 minutes and unfortunately the backup generator failed to cover this period,” says a government statement.

According to the findings, during this period, however, no deaths were recorded at the hospital.

Commenting on the issue, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi said any loss of life is a tragedy, particularly those of young children.

He however noted that there was very little that the medical team could have done to save either child despite the professionalism that they showed caring for both patients.

“I hope that the families of both children will accept the sincere condolences of all in the Malawi medical service and I hope we can respect their privacy at this tragic time,” he said.

Meanwhile, government will install 100Kw of solar power from the recent Global Fund grant at KCH early in January which it hopes will go some way to supporting the hospital with its future power needs.