Chigoga rubbishes media reports on player firing

Hours after Nyasa Big Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa told the local media that his administration will axe 12 players before the 2018 soccer season, General Secretary for the club Albert Chigoga has rubbished the reports saying nothing of that matter was discussed by the committee.

The Bullets Chairman told a local radio reporter that he wasn’t happy with his team’s performance which saw them finish second in the just ended TNM Super League season.

He said: “I am not happy with the team’s performance for finishing second in the championship race. My administration will axe 12 players because if you can see, half of the players are ageing. The technical panel has already recommended players that will join us, four from other teams with three coming from our reserve side,” he was quoted.

But surprisingly, instead of condemning his chairman for rushing to the media, the soft-spoken secretary blasted the said radio station that interviewed Lipipa, branding the reporter “unprofessional” despite Lipipa’s willingness to grant the interview.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, Chigoga completely refuted the reports saying the team has not made a decision on which players to release.

“Nyasa Big Bullets strongly condemns insensitive gossip and damaging story heard through one of the radio stations and read through the social media that the team has released or is planning to release 12 players during the coming season. The team has not made any decision like that and all the players are encouraged to ignore such stories.

“If the team wants to make any decision in relation to its players, it informs the concerned players first and makes an official statement to the media and not the other way round. We condemn such irresponsible journalism and social media gossip in the strongest term. Professional journalism is supposed to be balanced and verified prior to publication or dissemination,” he said.

Despite the denial, reports have emerged that indeed some players will be shown the exit door at the club after they failed to win the league for the second time running.

Bullets finished with 67 points, two behind the newly crowned champions Be Forward Wanderers FC.

Last season, Bullets missed the championship with just a point behind Kamuzu Barracks.