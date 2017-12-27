Train kills man in Lilongwe

A man aged between 25 and 30 year has died after being hit by a train in Lilongwe.

The accident occurred at Chambu village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

According to Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana, during the day of the incident villagers discovered the body of the man lying along the railway line whilst severely crushed.

The villagers reported the matter to officers at Kanengo Police Station who visited the scene in company of a medical personnel.

Police believe the man was mentally ill.

Medical officers established that death was due to multiple fractures and loss of blood. No foul play was suspected.

Police are therefore advising members of the general public to closely supervise people of unsound mind to avoid similar accidents.