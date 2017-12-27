Man hacked over land

Police in Ntchisi are looking for Iphani Jonasi for severely wounding another man following a fight over land.

Ntchisi police spokesperson Sergeant Gladson M’bumpha has identified the victim as Listen Steven, 54, of Kawiya village in T/A Kasakura in Ntchisi.

He said the incident occurred on 26 December at Mkonza village in the same area-T/A Kasakura.

The police publicist explained that there has been a wrangle between the victim and the suspect since the year 2009 over land which is owned by the victim (Steven).

The dispute was ruled in favour of Steven when it was taken to court a development which did not go well with Jonasi.

At the start of this farming season the victim prepared his land properly without difficulties and planted seeds.

On Tuesday the victim left his home in company of his uncle Moses Kachulu with an intention of transplanting the seedlings.

“Later Jonasi came and violently hacked the victim on the forehead with a panga knife and escaped to unknown destination,” said M’bumpha.

The victim is currently at Ntchisi district hospital receiving treatment but is in serious condition.

Meanwhile, according to M’bumpha investigations are underway to arrest the suspect.