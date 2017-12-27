Malawi Beach Soccer team win Silver medal

The Malawi National Beach Soccer team conceded a goal with a minute to go to miss out on a gold medal after losing 3-2 to Zanzibar in a four nation tournament in Tanzania.

Malawi beat hosts Tanzania 5-4 in their opening match before thrashing Uganda 7-4 to progress to the finals of the tournament.

However, the team conceded a goal with a minute to go to lose 3-2 to Zanzibar.

Beach Soccer Malawi official Ali Mwachande applauded the team for an impressive performance at the tournament.

“We are very impressed with the overall performance of the team at the tournament. We were very unfortunate to lose to Zanzibar twice but we are a new team as compared to our friends.

“Winning a silver medal isn’t that bad and we are very optimistic that once we are settled, we will put Malawi on the map,” he said.

Mwachande then called for financial support from government and the corporate world.

The team will arrive back in the country today.