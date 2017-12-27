Devotion: We take our food with thanksgiving

Matthew 26:27 “Then He took the cup, and GAVE THANKS, and gave it to them…”

The Bible teaches us the way we pray for the food and that’s by giving thanks. All the time Jesus gave thanks as a prayer for food.

John 6:11 “And Jesus took the loaves, and when He HAD GIVEN THANKS He distributed them to the disciples, and the disciples to those sitting down; and likewise of the fish, as much as they wanted.”

Paul the Apostle emulated the same way.Acts 27:33-35 And as day was about to dawn, Paul implored them all to take food, saying, “Today is the fourteenth day you have waited and continued without food, and eaten nothing.

Therefore I urge you to take nourishment, for this is for your survival, since not a hair will fall from the head of any of you.” And when he had said these things, he took bread and GAVE THANKS TO GOD in the presence of them all; and when he had broken it he began to eat.”

He admonishes believers to receive all food with thanksgiving.1Tim 4:4 “For every creature of God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, if it is RECEIVED WITH THANKSGIVING.”

Therefore as you partake of food give thanks and its not time for intercession for those that lack food or for people travelling in the roads, on sea, in air. Others even use it as time of binding demons and so on. That’s wrong.

Find a suitable time for intercession not the 2 minutes prayer for food. The only recommended prayer for food is prayer of thanksgiving.

Additional scripture: 1 Corinthians 10:30 “But if I partake with thanks, why am I evil spoken of for the FOOD OVER WHICH I GIVE THANKS?”

Prayer

Thank you Father for teaching me the right way to pray over food. I will always give thanks as I partake of food. In Jesus Name. Amen

