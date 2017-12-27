Bullets to axe 12

Despite missing out on the championship with just two points, Nyasa Big Bullets will axe 12 players before the 2018 soccer season.

The revelation was made by interim chairman Noel Lipipa who showed disappointment for finishing second in the TNM Super League for the second time running.

Lipipa told reporters on Sunday that almost half of the team is ageing hence the decision to axe 12 players.

“If you look at the team, half of the players are ageing so we will axe 12 players and my administration will bring in new four players from other teams and will promote three players from our reserve team,” he said.

But reacting to Lipipa’s sentiments, former General Secretary Higger Mkandawire said Bullets should tread carefully when releasing the said players adding that the best way was to sit down with the technical panel first before making any changes to the team.

“I think they should tread carefully because they might end up destroying the club. I don’t think the team is that much bad considering that they just missed the championship with just two points. Of course, there are other players who are likely to get released but axing 12 players from the current squad might destroy rather than bring the change that everyone wants at the club,” he said.

Reports are surfacing that Bullets are interested in signing Civil Sporting Club pacey winger

Righteous Banda, Premier Bet Wizards duo of Patrick Phiri and Dennis Chembezi and Mzuni FC midfielder Lazarus Nyemera.

According to information made available to Malawi24, Henry Kabichi, Andy Kamlete, Collen

Nkhulambe and Jimmy Zakazaka are amongst the 12 players whose services are no longer needed at the club.

Bullets finished with 67 points, two behind champions Be Forward Wanderers.