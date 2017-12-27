APM ready to have reduced powers

The Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has disclosed that he is ready to surrender his powers of appointing people to some senior government positions.

His sentiments follow criticism on presidential powers that he has to appoint senior government positions in the country.

Stakeholders have been faulting the constitution for granting too much powers to the president allowing him to appoint some senior officers in government departments.

But Mutharika has disclosed that he is ready to surrender appointing powers once the constitution is amended.

“I lose nothing, It doesn’t matter to me whether I appoint a director or not,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika added that the fact that he makes the appointment does not compromise the independence of the officers he choose to serve in government departments.

“Actually ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) is already independent, you can ask [Lucas] Kondowe I only talked to him once,” he added.

Mutharika has power to among others appoint ACB Director, Judges, ambassadors and heads of parastatals.