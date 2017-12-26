Juma Jack to fight Mwamaso in Mzuzu

Mzuzu based Felix Mwamaso will on 31st of December face Blantyre based Juma Jack.

The professional non-title bout has been organised by Baghdad Boxing Promotions and will take place at Obrigado Leisure Park in Mzuzu

Baghdad promoter Willard Mwamlima said the professional fight will allow all boxing lovers in Mzuzu to say goodbye to the year 2017.

“We invited a Blantyre boxer so that all boxing lovers should watch a classic fight, as am talking now Juma Jack will be here in Mzuzu this week,” said Mwamlima.

He then thanked all people who helped him to organise bouts in the year 2017.

” Let me use this chance to thank all people who come and support me when I started organising this fight such as Mr Mwenenela, Mr Chisanga just mention a few,” he said.

Mwamlima urged Malawians to go and watch the fight

” All boxing lovers in the north should come in their large numbers to watch this bout because it will be interesting fight ever as both boxers are well experienced.

“I want to assure all people here in the north we will bring more professional fights this coming year 2018. I wish them a happy new year, let’s celebrate together this coming Sunday at Obrigado,” he said

Speaking with Malawi24, Juma Jack said he will be in Mzuzu to teach all boxers how to fight.

“I will be up north not to entertain people but to show and teach Mzuzu boxers how to fight, am warning Mwamaso and am not sure whether he will end all eight rounds,” challenged Jack.

On his part, Mwamaso said he is confident he will win the fight.

On the day of the fight, there will be a bout between Mwayi Kamanga and Lewis Nkhata before the main fight.