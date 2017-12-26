Former deputy minister joins MCP

Tarcizio Yetala who served as deputy minister under United Democratic Front (UDF) government has joined opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking in an interview, Yetala said he was born MCP and will die MCP, a party he represented in the 2004 elections as a platform for launching his political career.

Yetala said he has not joined the MCP to compete during the party’s primary elections but to become its member so that he can stand with the people of Dowa South East whom he said have not seen tangible development since he was ousted from power as a Member of Parliament.

“People of Dowa South East cannot forget what the UDF under Dr. Bakili Muluzi did in the area such as construction of Byanzi secondary school, boreholes and the magnificent house of Chief Mkukula matching with houses of Area 10, Lilongwe and many others,” he said.

Yetala, who served as deputy minister for commerce and industry as well as deputy minister of local government in the UDF led government of Dr. Muluzi, said he feels pain to see that government is failing to build a new Dowa District Hospital to replace the old one built in 1931.

He said he felt sorry after he got the news that the Dowa District Hospital was closed by the Medical Council of Malawi two months ago due to poor sanitation at the health facility.

The former deputy cabinet minister said he has also become an MCP member in order to oppose and criticise this present government of which his former party the UDF is part and parcel.

He assured people in the district that even though he is becoming MCP, he cannot castigate the UDF and Dr. Bakili Muluzi because all the tangible development projects in Mkukula area, were initiated by him with Dr. Muluzi as Head of State saying the demand by the people to see him in the opposition MCP cannot be ignored.

Yetala also revealed that he is ready to work with MPs, chiefs and councillors as long as they have a vision of developing the district from abstract poverty to prosperity since time of politics are over.