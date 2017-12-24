Kid asks Mutharika about blackouts

A child surprised President Peter Mutharika at a Christmas party by asking him about blackouts that are affecting the country.

President Mutharika organised a party for children from the Eastern region to celebrate the birth of Christ in the old capital Zomba.

During the party, children were given a chance to ask the president various questions.

One of the children in the audience asked APM on the current blackouts facing the country.

”What can we do when we don’t have electricity?” asked the kid. Mutharika was visibly surprised by the question.

“I did not expect this question, but the issue of blackouts is a serious one. It’s a good question, we need to have candles, if possible have generators. We are working on the issue and soon the problem will end,” he said.

Mutharika then asked the children to work hard in school in order to achieve their goals.

During the event, the children were also showered with various gifts as Christmas token from the president.