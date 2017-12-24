Geoffrey Kapusa fired by MBC

Presenter Geoffrey Kapusa has been fired by state owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The TV personality who has worked at MBC

for over fifteen years confirmed his sacking in a post on Facebook.

“kkk eti am fired. Laughing is appreciated. Sekani ndithu (you can laugh). This freedom of expression is good but,” he wrote on Facebook.

It is not clear why Kapusa has been fired but his Facebook profile says he was fired on December 22 for expressing his freedom of speech.

A few months ago, Kapusa claimed that he was banned from appearing on TV after criticising the broadcaster for focusing on programs that attack opposition politicians.

In October, Kapusa’s Facebook post bashing MBC for favouring the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) went viral on social media.

In the post, Kapusa said the state broadcasters’ propaganda was one of the reasons the DPP lost five of six seats in the October 17 by-elections to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“Who to blame. Not MBC of course. When I lectured them kuti your propaganda is childish, I was banned from TV appearance. A losing team. Vote of no confidence. Apologise to the ruling party. This is unprecedented. Mumamunamiza President. Shame. Now can I talk to you guys and you do the listening? You still have 2019 by election coming. Don’t quit!” wrote Kapusa.